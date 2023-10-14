The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 39-year-old Moroccan man for a series of thefts from hotels in Alcudia.
A report was first lodged with the Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa on September 9. Two beach bags belonging to tourists had been stolen from the pool area of the hotel at which they were staying.
On September 21, a similar report was made. There were then further ones on September 22, 25 and 27 and October 2 and 3. He was mingling with holidaymakers and stealing bags and backpacks that contained phones, cash and personal documents.
Hotel security camera footage was examined. The thief was known to the Guardia Civil. On October 4, officers went to his address and waited for him.
He appeared in court in Inca. The judge agreed to a request from the Prosecutor's Office for him to be banished from Alcudia. He apparently had a suspended prison sentence.
5 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Any info with respect to where possibly this lovely chap has been banished too would be great to know that ! This is unfortunately not at all funny , Hello !!!
This thief should be deported back to Morocco permanently, the justice system in Majorca is far too soft. He wouldn’t steal in Saudi Arabia would he !
That'll do the trick, he sure won't steal now. Doh!
Many dysfunctional facets of law enforcement in Mallorca is present and prominent in this story. A continual criminal who is known by the police. Despite complaints it continues unchecked. Eventually the police arrest him. He gets a minor slap on the wrist despite having a suspended prison sentence. Banned from Alcúdia? That’s adding some truly terrible icing on an already rotten cake. The crims have it easy here and they know it.
What sort of a punishment is " BANISHED" ? Surely a Prison Sentance is warranted for this Thief.!!!