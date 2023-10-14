The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 39-year-old Moroccan man for a series of thefts from hotels in Alcudia.

A report was first lodged with the Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa on September 9. Two beach bags belonging to tourists had been stolen from the pool area of the hotel at which they were staying.

On September 21, a similar report was made. There were then further ones on September 22, 25 and 27 and October 2 and 3. He was mingling with holidaymakers and stealing bags and backpacks that contained phones, cash and personal documents.

Hotel security camera footage was examined. The thief was known to the Guardia Civil. On October 4, officers went to his address and waited for him.

He appeared in court in Inca. The judge agreed to a request from the Prosecutor's Office for him to be banished from Alcudia. He apparently had a suspended prison sentence.