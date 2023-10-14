The Balearic government has published the terms for applying for aid for rent payments. These appeared in the Official Bulletin on Saturday; applications will open on November 15 and end on December 15.

In all, the aid amounts to 8.78 million euros, the bulk of which comes from the Spanish government's housing plan; the Balearic government is contributing 2.2 million euros. The aid is retrospective in that it is for the current year.

Aimed at low income earners, the maximum monthly rent to qualify for aid is 900 euros. The aid will cover 50% of the annual rent to a maximum of 3,000 euros. As a general rule, a household income cannot exceed 24,318 euros in order to qualify. This is higher for large family units.

Among other requirements, applicants must have a rental contract for a minimum of one year, need to be Spanish nationals or people with legal residence, and be up to date with their rent payments.