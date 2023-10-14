On Saturday, the Indignats MA-10 group of residents who have been denouncing illegal races in the Tramuntana Mountains for years carried out a threat made some days ago that they would block the MA-10, the main road in the mountains.

The protest was on the Banyalbufar section and involved some fifty people. They held up a banner which read: World heritage for noise and road crime. The Tramuntana Mountains are a Unesco World Heritage Site.

This went on for around half an hour, during which time members of the group say they received death threats and experienced "scenes of violence".

This was intended to have been a peaceful protest, but it caused significant traffic delays. Drivers were every bit as affected as motorcyclists. One of the residents said that they were pushed and threatened with being run over.

There wasn't permission for the protest. Had there been, it would have come from the Spanish government's delegation in the Balearics. The protesters don't have much faith in the delegation. They maintain that the delegation has never shown residents support over all the years that complaints have been made.

As yet, there hasn't been any comment from the delegation and nor are there reports regarding police intervention.