Around 5am on Saturday, Alcudia police and the Guardia Civil arrested three people in the area of Alcudia's Magic Centre.

There had been a mass brawl at what has become a notorious location for incidents such as this. Although the complex is no longer known as Magic, the name lives on; the area is commonly referred to as Magic.

One of the arrests was for sexual assault, disobedience and serious resistance to law enforcement officers. A second was for causing injuries, and the third was for threats made with and injuries caused by a knife. One of the three needed to be treated at Inca Hospital; he was taken there and guarded by police.