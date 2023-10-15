Two German tourists, both aged 27, were arrested in Arenal (Llucmajor) on Friday for alleged rape.

A German woman met one of the two on Thursday night. She went with him to his hotel, where he was staying with a friend.

The two had consensual sexual relations, but the next morning the other man sexually assaulted her; he was apparently not prevented from doing so by his friend.

The Guardia Civil were informed. Officers went to the hotel and arrested the two men, who have been identified as Stefan B. and Monir M. They insisted that relations had been consensual at all times.

On Saturday, they appeared in court. They were released around 5pm, one of them on bail.