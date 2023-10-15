A 20-year-old Spanish man was arrested by the National Police in Palma on Wednesday, suspected of having committed a dozen robberies from homes and hotels.
Tourist citizen's arrest of Palma 'spiderman' hotel thief
Suspected of a dozen robberies
