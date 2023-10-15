A 20-year-old Spanish man was arrested by the National Police in Palma on Wednesday, suspected of having committed a dozen robberies from homes and hotels.

On Wednesday night, he climbed up the front of a hotel and entered a room by opening the balcony sliding door. He was confronted by a male tourist, who was on holiday with his family. The tourist grabbed him and restrained him until the police arrived.

He was already on the police's radar, suspected of having robbed nine homes and three hotel rooms. These were all in the same beachfront area of Palma, and in each case he had climbed up buildings in order to gain entry - a 'Spiderman' style.

The police thanked the tourist for having got their man.