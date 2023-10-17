Early on Tuesday, the Guardia Civil and the National Police launched what is described as one of the largest ever operations against drugs trafficking and organised crime in Mallorca.

Raids have been carried out in the Son Banya shanty town and in Virgen de Lluc in Palma, elsewhere in the capital as well as in various municipalities across the island.

The operation involves various units from the two forces, including air support.

Arrests have been made and quantities of drugs and cash have been seized.

This operation is evolving; there will be more details later.