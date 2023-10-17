Early on Tuesday, the Guardia Civil and the National Police launched what is described as one of the largest ever operations against drugs trafficking and organised crime in Mallorca.
Early on Tuesday, the Guardia Civil and the National Police launched what is described as one of the largest ever operations against drugs trafficking and organised crime in Mallorca.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
And most, if not all of those arrested, will be either “Spanish” or tourists who missed the flight back home. But not to worry, the local government are toughening up the law of excesses.