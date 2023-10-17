Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
17/10/2023 16:03
Israel's embassy in Madrid this morning said some Spanish officials were siding with the Palestinian militant group Hamas after three ministers criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, but Spain's government rejected the embassy's claim.
