Israel's embassy in Madrid this morning said some Spanish officials were siding with the Palestinian militant group Hamas after three ministers criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, but Spain's government rejected the embassy's claim.

The Israeli embassy in Spain said in a statement that Israel strongly condemned recent remarks by some members of the Spanish government, whom it did not specify.

Referring to Hamas and Islamic State, it said it was "deeply worrying" that "certain elements within the Spanish government have opted to align themselves with this terrorism (of) ISIS type".

The controversy appeared to have been triggered by critical comments by three far-left ministers on Saturday about Israel's response to Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7.

Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra said on Saturday that Israel was conducting a "genocide attempt" in the Gaza Strip and called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.