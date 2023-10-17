For the first time in the forty-year history of autonomous government in the Balearics, a government has been unable to get parliamentary support for its proposed budget spending ceiling.

On Tuesday, the Partido Popular government was left in minority after Vox rejected the budget. This was all due to the fact that the PP didn't give their support to a Vox proposal regarding free choice of language in schools. This was for free choice initially at infant and primary levels, to then be extended to the secondary level.

Patricia de las Heras of Vox linked the two issues. "They (the PP) must not forget that if they are in the government, it is thanks to us." She also maintained that the proposed budget was not in keeping with Spain's budgetary stability programme. In this regard, she attacked the PP's "desperate mood".

The finance minister, Antoni Costa, said: "I thought we had an agreement." He insisted that the spending ceiling does not breach any agreement with Vox. "If you tell us which part has been breached, say so and I will accept it." He added that the 2024 stability rules are unknown and that the spending ceiling has been proposed based on available information.