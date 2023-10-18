Early on Wednesday morning drivers in Mallorca were alarmed as they drove through the Son Vic tunnel between Peguera and Andratx, due to the detachment of a large tarpaulin inside the tunnel that threatened to fall on vehicles. Many citizens warned the emergency services that the situation compromised traffic safety.

The image of the state of the interior of the tunnel has been captured by many of them, as even some lorries and buses, according to witnesses, caught the tarpaulin and feared its complete detachment and, consequently, an accident.

The Consell de Mallorca has decided to temporarily close the tunnel in order to remedy the incident on this section of the dual carriageway that connects Palma with Andratx.

It should be remembered that the Son Vic tunnel was reopened to traffic last March, after refurbishment work that lasted more than a year.