Alert among drivers due to the breakage of a tarpaulin in the Son Vic tunnel.
Andratx 18/10/2023 12:17
Early on Wednesday morning drivers in Mallorca were alarmed as they drove through the Son Vic tunnel between Peguera and Andratx, due to the detachment of a large tarpaulin inside the tunnel that threatened to fall on vehicles. Many citizens warned the emergency services that the situation compromised traffic safety.
