A four-legged hero. So goes Bosco, a canine agent who has put an end to his career within the National Police Force.

A Milinois breed, born in 2015, he has retired as a canine guide and is now looking for a home to live in after having achieved infinite accomplishments throughout his life as an agent. At eight years old, he hopes to start a new, much calmer stage.

Bosco has been under the care of José Manuel, the National Police dog handler, since he was one month old and has specialised in tracking explosives.

During his years of service he has always complied to the letter with the minimum required, going to all the events of contrasted personalities and maintaining an immaculate curriculum.

Bosco stands out for his obedience and his good behaviour within the explosives corps as well as being a pleasant dog with people.