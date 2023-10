A fight between two workers at a company on the Pollensa industrial estate on Wednesday resulted in one of them being taken to Son Espases Hospital with a reserved prognosis.

There was a call in the afternoon to the 112 emergency service, explaining that a man was not responding after having been hit by a fellow worker. He was unconscious.

An argument had broken out between the two of them. Pollensa police and the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.