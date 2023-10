A four-year-old girl, Ainoa, has died after the bicycle that she was on with her mother was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in Llubi shortly after 9am; this was on the Inca to Muro road. The girl and her mother were thrown from the bike after the collision with the car.

Son Espases Hospital reported on Wednesday evening that the girl had died. Her mother, aged 40, is in a serious condition.

The woman who was driving the car was arrested by the Guardia Civil and charged with a serious offence against road safety. It is understood that she tested positive for drugs.