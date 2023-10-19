The National Police are investigating a serious incident that occurred in Arenal (Playa de Palma) a few days ago involving security personnel and a gang of bikers.

This was at a very well-known establishment on C. Pare Bartomeu Salvà, aka Calle Jamón. For reasons yet to be established, it would appear that the security personnel attacked members of the gang. The fight started on the terrace, but there was a second assault inside the premises.

The police are in possession of a video which shows one of the bikers being brutally attacked. It is understood that the investigation is also into the possible use of prohibited weapons by security - expandable batons.

Since the incident, the police have become aware of communications between members of the gang which refer to revenge for having been humiliated. Police surveillance in the area has been stepped up.