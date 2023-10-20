The driver who caused the deaths of four-year-old Ainoa and her 40-year-old mother faces a Guardia Civil charge of reckless homicide.

Their bicycle was hit by the woman's car on the Inca-Muro road in Llubi on Wednesday morning. The girl died some hours later and her mother passed away on Thursday afternoon.

She initially tested positive for drugs but has denied having smoked marijuana before taking the car out on Wednesday. The traffic police have delivered a report to the courts in Inca and are now waiting for verification of evidence.

Following the accident she was released on charges. At that time both the girl and her mother were alive. Their deaths have clearly altered the situation.