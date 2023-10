A 27-year-old German resident of Palma has been arrested by the National Police in connection with a fatal stabbing in Arenal (Playa de Palma) on Friday morning.

Sources say that around 2am there was an argument in a bar on C. Llaüt. This carried on outside the bar. A 37-year-old, originally from the Dominican Republic but with a German passport, was stabbed several times. A taxi driver saw his body on the ground and immediately called 112.

Medics were only able to certify his death.

The 27-year-old was arrested shortly afterwards.