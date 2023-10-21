The Oktoberfest beer festival takes over the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa this afternoon from 3 pm onwards. The opening on Friday was attended by the Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual.

Get your taste buds ready for delectable German dishes and brace yourself for Mallorca’s most colossal bouncy castle, promising endless fun. A live band will set the perfect festive ambiance, making you want to dance the night away.

And here’s the best part: put on your Oktoberfest traditional costume and enjoy your first beer absolutely free. Join them for this fantastic celebration of culture and camaraderie. Prost!