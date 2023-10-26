Mallorca is home to many gems including this impressive rural house which legend has it that it was the family home of Christopher Columbus.

According to real estate platform Idealista, It is one of the oldest inhabited estates in Mallorca, dating back to the 14th century, and is located in the village of Felanitx.

The property has beautiful gardens that make it a magical oasis where Columbus was able to spend his formative years, and is for sale on idealista for 3.9 million euros.

The finca is built on a hillside and has the particularity that almost all of its five bedrooms are built in a cave. These five bedrooms are divided between the main house, where two of them are located, and the three little houses in the garden, named after Columbus’ ships Santa María, Pinta and Niña.

The property was renovated in 2006 and has unique rooms such as the living room, inside a cave, which will amaze anyone who decides to purchase the finca.

The stunning garden was designed by the renowned Stephen Lacey, which earned him a feature in The Daily Telegraph.

Not surprisingly, it has 10 different planting areas with walls, rocks and wild olive trees, as well as places like the monastery garden, mine garden, a stream with waterfall, a large cave for picnics and a mine with jacuzzi and indoor cinema area.

The rural house also has a fireplace for the coldest winter days and air conditioning for the hot summers, all of this on a plot of 18,579 m2 that will allow its inhabitants to maintain contact with nature at any time of the day without having to leave the property.

In the surroundings of the property, the traditional village of Felanitx is famous for its pottery, wine and cognac.

It also boasts the incredible medieval gothic monastery of San Salvador with breathtaking panoramic views as it is perched on the mountain.

In short, if you are thinking of buying a property with history and jaw-dropping interior areas, this is the perfect opportunity.