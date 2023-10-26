According to real estate platform Idealista, It is one of the oldest inhabited estates in Mallorca, dating back to the 14th century, and is located in the village of Felanitx.
The property has beautiful gardens that make it a magical oasis where Columbus was able to spend his formative years, and is for sale on idealista for 3.9 million euros.
The finca is built on a hillside and has the particularity that almost all of its five bedrooms are built in a cave. These five bedrooms are divided between the main house, where two of them are located, and the three little houses in the garden, named after Columbus’ ships Santa María, Pinta and Niña.
The property was renovated in 2006 and has unique rooms such as the living room, inside a cave, which will amaze anyone who decides to purchase the finca.
The stunning garden was designed by the renowned Stephen Lacey, which earned him a feature in The Daily Telegraph.
Not surprisingly, it has 10 different planting areas with walls, rocks and wild olive trees, as well as places like the monastery garden, mine garden, a stream with waterfall, a large cave for picnics and a mine with jacuzzi and indoor cinema area.
The rural house also has a fireplace for the coldest winter days and air conditioning for the hot summers, all of this on a plot of 18,579 m2 that will allow its inhabitants to maintain contact with nature at any time of the day without having to leave the property.
In the surroundings of the property, the traditional village of Felanitx is famous for its pottery, wine and cognac.
It also boasts the incredible medieval gothic monastery of San Salvador with breathtaking panoramic views as it is perched on the mountain.
In short, if you are thinking of buying a property with history and jaw-dropping interior areas, this is the perfect opportunity.
tranq tranquerShouldn’t that be Tofol ?
tranq tranquer“Legend has it” That’s a good money maker if ever there was was one. Re your new neighbours, soon to be the landlords and not the renters, this, as you know, is a pan European problem. Not easily solved unless drastic action is taken soon and fast. My idea of drastic is probably not the same as yours though. Suerte.
They only believe Columbus grew up there, they have no proof. He was born in Genoa so how the hell he got to Mallorca is a mystery.
Goodness - only an estate agent could speculate that this property God knows how many centuries ago was a "magical oasis where Columbus was able to spend his formative years." Must have been walking around this magical oasis that prompted him to go sailing I guess. Looks fab.
Felanitx is not a village, it is a town of 18,500 people as at 2018. Whether it is traditional or not is open to question. If it is traditional for an interior Mallorquin town to change its demographic from zero north african population in the late 1990's to a situation today where they number many thousands, putting corresponding pressure on the medical educational and housing services - well I really cannot comment except to say I have seen this change with my own eyes. As for Sr Columbus, or Cristobal Colon as he should properly be called. The jury is out on that one though there is plenty of support for the theory he was locally born.