In 2016, Palma was removed from the Council of Mallorca's framework plan for hunting management. Seven years later and some 3,000 hectares of land in different parts of the municipal will be reintroduced. Palma town hall is due to sign the agreement for this - November 2 is a likely date.

This was approved at Thursday's council meeting, the proposal having come from Vox. Fulgencio Coll, deputy spokesperson for Vox, said that the 2016 decision had been respectable, "but now we have turned the tables and ask, why not?"

One of the opposition parties, Més, described the measure as irresponsible. Coll rejected this. "Hunters have their licences and insurance and they comply with the conditions and regulations. It is legal and we are giving them back their rights."

Neus Truyol of Més argued that hunting should be confined to reserves where it is specifically regulated and not be possible on free land. "This means that anyone can enter private properties that have no relation to hunting. It is an absolute lack of protection of people's security."

Francisco Ducró of another opposition party, PSOE, stressed the danger of this in a city like Palma where housing is very spread out.