Medics were unable to save him. | Archive

Andrew EdeEsporles27/10/2023 17:34
A 60-year-old man died on Friday following an accident involving a tractor at a farm in Esporles.

The accident occurred around 3pm. The tractor overturned and he was crushed by it. Indications are that he had lost control of the tractor for reasons being investigated.

A witness to the accident called the emergency services. When medics arrived, they could do no more than confirm the death.