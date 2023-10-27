<p>A 60-year-old man died on Friday following an accident involving a tractor at a<strong> farm in Esporles<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>The accident occurred around 3pm. <strong>The tractor overturned<\/strong> and he was crushed by it. Indications are that he had lost control of the tractor for reasons being investigated.<\/p>\r\n<p>A witness to the accident called the emergency services. When medics arrived, they could do no more than <strong>confirm the death<\/strong>.<\/p>
