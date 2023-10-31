The march left from Porta de Santa Catalina at 7.15 and ended on the Passeig Born, where a manifesto signed by a total of 77 entities was read out.
Among the banners, there were calls for an end to tourist lets in apartments, to private jets, to tourist luxury at the expense of resident misery, to pollution and to overcrowding.
The manifesto, read by author and actress Clara Ingold, referred, among other things, to the non-existence of tourism sustainability, to housing that has become "a speculative financial product" and to tourism being "a devastating industry".
The summit of ministers will address the social sustainability of tourism.
3 comments
Agree with Charles 100% When I walk around Palma I wonder really where all the $ goes on the lower level at the parking in Plaça Major and see how filthy it is ! It’s unbelievable there is and has been much work needed on the roads sidewalks etc a let’s clean up program in Palma would be great the sale of illegal arrivals needs to be brought under control this is no small bussiness and it’s growing , Palma is a tourist magnet Oh and get the crime and Drug bussiness under control , have a nice day !
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyI think I would be right in saying that over 95% of them are employed by the State, therefore having a guaranteed lifetime job and pension and can look forward to inheriting a nice little property in or near an island village and possibly one near the sea as well. In other words, “Who needs tourists, I’m all right, Jack” Shortsighted, maybe. Do they care ? No.
Very short-sighted. Many countries/islands would give their eye-teeth to be as popular with tourists as Mallorca. These anti-tourism residents are looking a gift horse in the mouth. Instead of moaning, take the cash from tourism and build a better infrastructure for locals and visitors. Use the positives from tourism and rise above the negatives.