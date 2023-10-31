It has happened previously. Once the traffic restrictions on the Formentor road are lifted, heavy traffic returns to the peninsula.

The restrictions ended on September 30. Since then, it has been possible to drive private cars as far as the lighthouse, which is off-limits except to authorised vehicles during the summer.

Over the past weekend there were images of cars parked by the road on the final stretch to the lighthouse. There were chaotic scenes because of traffic jams, some drivers preferring to try and turn round and go back. Towards sunset, the traffic was especially heavy. Formentor is one of the most attractive places in Mallorca to watch the sunset.

Might the authorities have to consider extending the restrictions until the end of October? The tourist profile in October is one that particularly favours the hiring of cars.