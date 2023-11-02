On Tuesday, the National Police arrested three people for having attempted to smuggle cocaine valued at 570,000 euros into Mallorca from the mainland.
The National Police and Customs Surveillance had information about a likely smuggling operation from Tarragona to Puerto Alcudia. One of two men arrested was travelling in a van with a woman, who was also arrested.
The van was stopped after leaving the ferry and found to have some 20 kilos of cocaine that had been hidden. A second man, the intended recipient, was arrested later.
The three appeared in court in Palma on Wednesday. The two men were remanded in custody and the woman was released.
