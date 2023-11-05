The second of two sisters who were rescued from a fire at their apartment in Palma has died. Son Espases Hospital announced late on Saturday that the woman, aged 55, had passed away. Her older sister, 66, died on Friday.
Second sister dies following Palma apartment fire
Police believe the fire was deliberate
Also in News
- Sunday's weather in Mallorca
- Mother of the baby left in a rubbish container has been arrested
- Looking to the east - Direct tourist flights from Asia and the Middle East to Mallorca
- Websites accused of permitting illegal holiday lets in Mallorca
- Fine for Briton who attacked a friend with a glass at a Magalluf club
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.