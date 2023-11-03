A 66-year-old woman, one of two sisters rescued from a fire at their Palma apartment on Thursday, died on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called around 7.45am on Thursday to a fire on the third floor of a building in the Son Cotoner district of Palma. The two sisters, the other aged 55, were in cardiorespiratory arrest but were revived; the younger sister remains in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital. A third person who lives at the same apartment was not at home at the time.

The Palma Fire Brigade has established that the fire started in the utility room. The National Police believe that the fire was deliberate and that the two women had intended to take their own lives.