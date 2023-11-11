It was one of the most serious cases of food poisoning to have occurred in Mallorca. Around one hundred customers who had eaten at the Dragon Sushi restaurant on C. Blanquerna in Palma in August 2019 were analysed for food poisoning; 43 of these were for salmonella.

At a pre-trial hearing in Palma on Thursday, 29 customers were specified in public health charges brought against the two people responsible for the restaurant. The Prosecutor's Office demanded sentences of two and a half years for both of them, insurance companies having compensated most of the damages suffered by customers.

As well as the sentences, the prosecutor is demanding that one of the two is disqualified for eight years from managing any restaurant business and pays fines of 30,000 euros. In the event that sentences exceed one year, it was proposed that these be substituted by expulsion from Spain.

However, agreement wasn't reached as private prosecutions for customers demanded additional compensation. The judge will therefore set another date for a further pre-trial hearing in order to try and obtain agreement.