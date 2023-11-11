The Guardia Civil and National Police are investigating the appearance of 59 bundles of hashish that started appearing on the south coast of Minorca on Friday.

53 bales were found on Friday night by the Son Saura cliffs in Ciutadella. On Saturday, a further six appeared in Son Bou (Alaior).

Each bale contained between 35 and 40 kilos of hashish. They were so heavy that a helicopter was needed to lift them out of the water. A specialist Guardia Civil underwater team has gone from Palma to search for more bundles.

At present, the origin of these bundles is unknown. One line of investigation is that they are linked to the 19 bundles that were recently found in Mallorca. But with the exception of three bundles that were discovered in Deya, all those drugs were retrieved from the south coast of the island - Andratx, Calvia and Palma.