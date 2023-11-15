The possibility of maintaining free public transport in Mallorca in 2024 has been up in the air because the Spanish government, currently in an acting capacity, is having to extend this year's budget.

In September, the government set out its intentions for free and discounted transport in 2024, but interurban transport in Mallorca - buses, trains, the Metro - were not specified. Now, however, there is another factor separate to the budget, and that is the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as prime minister.

The Coalición Canaria has secured an agreement to support the investiture in return for maintaining free public transport in the Canaries.

Where the Balearics are concerned, the government's plan has been to apply a system that will also operate in regions on the mainland - co-financing of public transport with regional authorities.

In October, President Prohens said that she would be seeking an extension of free transport in 2024, and that this be paid for in full by the state. At present, though, there is no agreement. But as the Canaries now have one, the Balearic government will be insisting that there is the same arrangement for the Balearics.

Palma town hall, which operates its own bus company, EMT, has announced that free travel will not continue next year.

* The current system in Mallorca and the Balearics is for residents only who have the necessary card for free public transport.