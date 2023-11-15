A 43-year-old Pakistani woman was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Monday after she stole a Rolex watch valued at 50,000 euros.
Arrested for stealing a Rolex when collecting furniture from a Bendinat home
The watch was in a bathrobe pocket
SHE WAS RELEASED !!! WHY WAS THERE NO PUNISHMENT OR COURT ACTION?.