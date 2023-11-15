Woman in Mallorca arrested for theft of a luxury watch

The woman was arrested on Monday. | Juan P. Martínez

Andrew EdeCalvia15/11/2023 12:39
A 43-year-old Pakistani woman was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Monday after she stole a Rolex watch valued at 50,000 euros.

The woman had gone to a home in Bendinat with her husband and son in order to collect some items of furniture that had been put up for sale by the owner.

While their van was being loaded, she asked if she could use the bathroom. There was a bathrobe. She looked into the pockets and came across the Rolex. She took it and wrapped it in toilet paper.

Not long after, the owner realised that the watch was missing. The Guardia Civil were called. Officers went to the woman's address, where she confessed to having stolen the watch. She appeared in court and was released. The watch was recovered and returned to its owner.