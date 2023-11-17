Seven minors who arrived in Mallorca on Wednesday on small boats have been housed at the La Bonanova care home for the elderly.
Seven minors from small boats being accommodated at a Palma care home
The care home's operations are not being affected
Not a good idea! there literally hundreds of local senior citizens on a waiting list to get into a senior residence. Giving preference to a group of illegal Africans is unforgivable. Lodging, three meals a day, medical assistance? To understand, anyone arriving in Mallorca (or Canaries) by boat from Africa will be instantly housed in a hotel situation with full assistance..??? Why have passport control? Why have immigration laws? Spanish taxpayers are furious about this illegal immigration policy. Last week, 60 young men who arrived illegally in Canary Is. were sent to Sanxenxo, Galicia's most famous beach resort. They are staying in a hotel with three meals a day and full NGO assistance. Certainly they have all called home and told their families how hospitable the Spanish people are, and to get on the next boat! It must be understood that the Spanish taxpayers are the ones who are (unwillingly) paying for all this.