The operation in Mallorca against human trafficking and sexual exploitation that was carried out on Tuesday points to the involvement of a major international network.
Mallorca operation against human trafficking uncovers international network
People are said to be fearing for their lives
Also in News
- Palma - "The best city in the world to live and to come to"
- New Mallorca foghorn sparks alarm in Palma
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - Snow on high ground likely next week
- 90-day cap for Britons was discussed in London, Spain could follow French move to scrap it
- Nine arrests after attempt to remove squatters in Palma
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well done the Policia and Guardia etc. Unfortunately the various Mafia that operate these terrible operations throughout the World. Will just replace these very frightened and poor people who they control. SOMEHOW THESE MAFIA ORGANISATIONS MUST .BE DESTROYED