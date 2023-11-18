At 11pm, emergency services were called to the C. Cristofol Ferré Pons, as there was a man lying in the street who was bleeding profusely and had stopped breathing.
He was found with four stab wounds - two to the back, one to an arm and another to his chest. Medics were unable to do anything to save him.
The Guardia Civil established that there had been a fight in a bar. They arrested a Colombian man in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had gone to his home in order to get a knife and had returned with it.
