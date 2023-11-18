A man, Ecuadorean and said to be aged around 35, died in Arta on Friday night from stab wounds.

At 11pm, emergency services were called to the C. Cristofol Ferré Pons, as there was a man lying in the street who was bleeding profusely and had stopped breathing.

He was found with four stab wounds - two to the back, one to an arm and another to his chest. Medics were unable to do anything to save him.

The Guardia Civil established that there had been a fight in a bar. They arrested a Colombian man in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had gone to his home in order to get a knife and had returned with it.