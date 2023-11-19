The president of the CAEB Restaurants Association, Alfonso Robledo, says that some 20% of all restaurants in Mallorca now require credit card details when tables are reserved. In the case of up-market restaurants, mostly all of them have this requirement. From the start of next year, he anticipates that the policy will become even more widespread. Small restaurant businesses which have lacked the means of implementing such a system are now looking at ways of doing so.
The typical charge is ten per cent of the expected spend per diner. This goes some way to compensating restaurants, but it is usually the case that revenue from tables is completely lost. Other losses can occur because fresh products go to waste.
"What we want is for customers to come and eat at our restaurants, but given the high number of no-shows we have no choice but to penalise those who do not come without prior cancellation."
Robledo explains that there is another problem. Some customers make reservations at several restaurants for the same time then choose one at the last minute. However, restaurant owners have cottoned on to this. They have an app which can notify them if a customer is making multiple bookings, and more and more owners are using it.
Be honest and turn up then there are no issues either way. Use email to book and receive confirmation. Honesty is paramount
Marvin Le MartianIt takes the same effort to cancel a booking as it does to make one. While I'm definitely not a fan of being asked for the CC to get a booking, I don't understand anyone who wants a business to set aside resources for you, which cost them money of you don't turn up, to then say its ok when you're a no-show. If you're serious about your booking this isn't a problem!
What? Give my credit card details to a restaurant before going? That’s crazy stupid. I understand the argument but where’s the legal stance on this charging, even if you do cancel? Try getting your money back then. They’ve got your card details. Nope. It needs legalling first so everyone knows the rules.
Jeremy Ponsenby-SmytheA great friend now departed this mortal coil, once said to me, find a good restaurant "and kick it to death. Find your restaurant, Jeremy, use it regularly and enjoy. Nothing lasts for ever!
Stan if you do that, you never get into any good restaurants. Totally agree with the credit card charge for no shows. People are filth who don't turn up, no regard for the staff at the restaurant who lose out on tips amongst other things.
Did wonder if you do not book. But just turn up? If full. Then go on to another place.