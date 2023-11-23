At 5.45pm last Thursday (November 16), motorcyclist Xavier González was thrown into the air in attempting to avoid a van that had jumped a stop sign and then left the scene, leaving him unconscious by a roundabout near to Son Amar in Palmanyola.
That round about is Dangerous , I use it quite frequently he could have been killed on some occasions the Guardia civil are there , bike riders use it as they come from st Maria people from Bunyola wanting to go to Palma or the Discount mall or the bunyola urbanacion , buzy place and everyone is in a rush this time of year very dangerous wet or moist tracking too late etc etc !