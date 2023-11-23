At 5.45pm last Thursday (November 16), motorcyclist Xavier González was thrown into the air in attempting to avoid a van that had jumped a stop sign and then left the scene, leaving him unconscious by a roundabout near to Son Amar in Palmanyola.

He had been returning from the gym. He remembers the van coming straight towards him and that he grabbed the bike tightly. That's all he can remember.

When he woke up in Son Espases Hospital, he was in a very serious condition and spent four days in intensive care. He had a broken forearm, a broken collarbone, a broken shoulder blade, five fractured vertebrae and lung contusions. A week on, and it is the lung and the collarbone which continue to give him most pain. He can live with the pain, though, as he knows it could have been much worse.

Since the accident, his family has been attempting to find the driver. His mother Susana says that it was a white van with red print that may be from the industrial estate. It is believed to belong to a construction company.