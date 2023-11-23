While Alcudia town hall has digital nomads on its mind, the Nomads North of Mallorca Amateur Dramatics Society was making its final donation from funds raised by the 2023 production of ‘Snow White’.

The donations have always been to charities, mostly ones based in local area. But this year there was one donation that was unusual. The children’s section at the library in Alcudia has been crying out for books - and for books in English in particular. The library was proposed as a potential recipient of funds, and the proposal was unanimously agreed.

It wasn’t as straightforward as handing over some cash. The library had to provide a list of the books that it would like. These were then purchased.

On Tuesday, therefore, more than 20 books to a value of 200 euros were handed over to the library’s director, Xisca Colau, at a presentation also attended by the councillor for cultural heritage, Margarita Ferriol (who is the president of the library), and the councillor for tourism, Juan Mateu.

What is happening with the electricity cable from the mainland?

It has gone very quiet. Or had gone very quiet until there was the announcement of a Supreme Court ruling regarding the second electricity cable from the mainland a few days ago.

The court in Madrid rejected an appeal by Alcudia town hall against the cable. The appeal didn’t take issue with the fact that the cable is required in order to meet energy needs or with its destination being Alcudia. The objection was to a proposed route that was “unacceptable”.

The route takes the cable across the Bay of Pollensa to an entrance point in Alcudia that is on the bay. The town hall argued that this entails the cable entering at a place that is “one of the most emblematic areas for the people of Alcudia”. The land route to the substation on the industrial estate by the Es Murterar power station will take the cable through areas with heritage and environmental values and through populated areas. The latter will mean “adverse effects” from electromagnetic fields.

Moreover, the town hall maintained that the decisions regarding the route taken by the Spanish government were null. This was because there hadn’t been prior discussions with the town hall.

The Supreme Court concluded, however, that the town hall could have made its points clear via the Spanish federation of municipalities and provinces, the body which represents town halls in their relations with the Spanish government. The town hall didn’t.

The maps for the route that form part of the government’s formal approval of the cable are, in the court’s view, “merely indicative”. They don’t specify an exact point for the cable to enter. “The Bay of Pollensa appears as the entry point ... and in a generic way, without greater precision.” The court recognised that the maps do not present an alternative - the Bay of Alcudia, which is the town hall’s preference. Regarding the land route, the maps do not give detail as to this.

Despite the court having rejected the appeal, Mayor Fina Linares has expressed her satisfaction with the ruling. “It leaves the way open to finding a solution because it states that the route is not definitive. It gives us hope that there will be a solution that satisfies us all.”

While the court finds that there is nothing definitive, objectors to the cable believe that the land route has been decided and that it will be prejudicial on health and environmental grounds. As to the entrance point, there was an outcry when the first potential site was identified - the small beach of S’Illot. Alternative sites on the Bay of Pollensa have all led to opposition from residents.

Who was in London and who wasn’t

The World Travel Market in London is always a special occasion for local politicians. Off they can go for their photos to be taken with those of greater importance than they are and which show the citizens how diligently and hard they are working in promoting tourism in their respective municipalities.

This is usually the case, but this year was somewhat different. Politically, Alcudia had pushed the boat out - a mayor and a tourism councillor - but Pollensa’s boat had sunk in the bay. The mayor was lost without trace. For Sa Pobla and Muro, they had more on their minds in sorting out the rice and pumpkins for their autumn fairs, while Sa Pobla was in any event organising its tourism day for its tourism (to be held on Saturday). As for Santa Margalida, they didn’t even have the excuse of a fair. Still, not to worry, as the Can Picafort hoteliers were on hand to tell the fair about Can Picafort.

So, a disappointing turnout by the politicians, with Alcudia having saved the day (days). Mayor Fina Linares was able to say that Alcudia’s promotion is “for culture, heritage, gastronomy and sports and for a balance between tourism and residents, because we have to take care of and preserve our municipality”. Indeed, and so good is this balance that there are the complaints about the Spanish students, restaurant terraces in the old town that occupy most available square space, and the fact that Alcudia has the second highest number of legit holiday rentals in Mallorca behind Pollensa. Balance assured.

Post-fair, I caught up with the tourism councillor, Juan Mateu, who said that the visit had been a great success and that he was already looking forward to next year. Among topics discussed was Alcudia’s potential for digital nomads as a means of addressing seasonality. Digital nomads are clearly seen as a way of boosting the low season. And there are of course all those holiday rental properties going spare. Just as well, given that hardly any hotels stay open.