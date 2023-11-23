On Thursday, there was a symbolic laying of the first stone at what is to become Motorworld Mallorca.

At the site of the one-time Coca-Cola factory on the Camí Vell de Llucmajor, the ceremony was attended by the CEO of Motorworld Mallorca, Mathias Buttkus, and the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez.

In all, the site is 80,000 square metres, of which Motorworld itself will occupy 15,000 square metres. It is a group of companies with facilities dedicated to mobility - sports cars, classic cars and collector vehicles, electric vehicles, motorcycles and all types of accessories related to motoring.

At this new facility there will be showrooms, sales areas, workshops, maintenance services, exclusive vehicle rentals, short and long-term parking spaces, cafes, restaurants and a rooftop bar.

There is to be an events area for meetings, conferences and presentations. The maximum capacity will be 2,000. It will serve as a meeting point for automotive events as well as the departure and arrival point for rallies, excursions and classic car tours.

In addition, two listed windmills are due to be renovated in the coming months.

Mathias Buttkus said: "We are delighted to create a space for the fascinating world of mobility on one of the most beautiful islands in the world. There is great interest in the world of automobiles and mobility in the Balearic Islands. This is reflected in the numerous classic car clubs, events and gatherings."

The work at Motorworld Mallorca is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2024.