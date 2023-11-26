The CGT union representing staff at the Balearics 112 emergencies centre has issued a scathing assessment of working conditions. It is critical of the degradation of the service, the workload and the state of the centre itself.
It is a shame…Mallorca has so many public servants in the ayuntamientos….they should be distributed better….there is income enough from tourism