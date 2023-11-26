On Friday night, the owner of the Sa Pobla funeral company, Miquel Molondro, was asleep at home. His phone rang. It was an old friend from Moscari. She wanted to know who had died, as his company's van was parked in front of her house.

"I couldn't believe what she was telling me. I told her that the vans were all in the garage. But I asked her to give me the registration number. We went straight to the garage and found that we had been robbed."

Thieves who had broken into the garage had found the keys to the vehicle. As this is a funeral company that provides emergency body collection services, no one would have found it strange to see or hear a van leaving the garage.

Miquel explains that he and his son reported the theft to the Guardia Civil and then went with officers to Moscari. The van was no longer there. "Until five in the morning, we drove around to see if we could find the van."

Posts were made on social media asking for any information. At 7am, a Sa Pobla resident contacted Miquel to say that the van was parked in a street by a kitchen store.

The van's interior was a mess, and another resident reported having seen it being driven at high speed and jumping red lights.

What had been the motive for the theft? A joyride or, as one resident suggested, some sort of fetish? "Who knows nowadays. My daughter teaches me everything through TikTok."