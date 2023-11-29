In the early hours of Monday, the National Police in Palma arrested a Bulgarian said to be a member of a dangerous gang of compatriots wanted in connection with a series of violent robberies.
Police chase ends with arrest of one of Mallorca's most dangerous criminals
Firearms were found in the stolen car
Is it me or is there a crime wave occurring in Mallorca at the moment. If you read the sister paper of this rag you will read about robberies with violence, guns running, police subletting basement rooms illegally, extortion, robbery, theft, illegal contracts, rape of minors, just what the hell is going on in this so called paradise for the rich.