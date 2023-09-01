The Guardia Civil have arrested five Chilean men suspected of having committed at least twenty robberies in Mallorca.

They were being investigated for robberies at properties in Bendinat, Costa d'en Blanes, Santa Ponsa and Marratxi. When one attempted to catch a flight on Monday, he was arrested and an operation against the other four was immediately launched. The individual at the airport had luxury watches, items of jewellery and 8,000 euros cash in his possession.

An address on C. Industria was raided and the other four members of the gang detained. Officers seized luxury handbags, more watches and jewellery, phones, a further €7,000 in cash plus some methamphetamine. In all, the valuables were worth over 200,000 euros.

Four of the five were remanded in custody. The status of all five in Spain is said to be "irregular".