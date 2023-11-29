At the Michelin Guide's annual awards for Spanish restaurants held at the the Barcelona International Convention Centre on Tuesday, two more Mallorcan chefs and restaurants were added to eight others which continue to have Michelin stars.
Two more Michelin stars for Mallorca
Bulletin contributor Marc Fosh holds one of the Michelin Stars
Also in News
- EasyJet adds two new UK-to-Mallorca routes for 2024
- Update: The 90-day rule for Britons in Spain your views keep flooding in " When we’re in Mallorca we also support the local economy"
- Cala d'Or is UK’s top travel destination for 2024 as Mallorca remains number one
- Famous old club to become part of new Palma hotel
- Two more Michelin stars for Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.