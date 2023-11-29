At the Michelin Guide's annual awards for Spanish restaurants held at the the Barcelona International Convention Centre on Tuesday, two more Mallorcan chefs and restaurants were added to eight others which continue to have Michelin stars.

The latest additions are Mediterranean de Andreu Genestra in Llucmajor and Sa Clastra in Es Capdellà (Jordi Cantó).

The other Michelin stars are for Béns d’Avall in Soller, Benet and Jaume Vicens; Dins in Palma by Santi Taura; Maca de Castro Restaurant in Puerto Alcudia; Adrián Quetglas Restaurant in Palma; Marc Fosh Restaurant in Palma (Marc Fosh is of course a Bulletin contributor); Es Fum at the St Regis Mardavall Hotel in Costa d'en Blanes (Miguel Navarro); Zaranda by Fernando Arellano at the Es Príncep Hotel in Palma; and Voro by Álvaro Salazar (two stars) at the Cap Vermell Grand Hotel in Canyamel.

There were also three Green Star awards for the best restaurants in terms of sustainability: María Solivellas, Ca Na Toneta Restaurant in Caimari; Jaume Vicens, Bens d'Avall; and Andreu Genestra.