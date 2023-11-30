Reina is 64. Originally from Cuba, she has lived in Mallorca since 2018. In August last year, she moved into a unit in the basement of a one-time hotel in the Gomila area of Palma. Supposedly a storage room, she pays 350 euros per month rent plus electricity and water for a space of less than 15 square metres. She has no rental contract, the room does not have a certificate of habitability. It is illegal, one of 73 units which a Palma police officer is renting out and for which he continues to collect the rent.
Palma police officer continuing to collect rent from tenants of storage rooms
The majority of tenants are registered with the town hall
Also in News
- EasyJet adds two new UK-to-Mallorca routes for 2024
- Update: The 90-day rule for Britons in Spain your views keep flooding in " When we’re in Mallorca we also support the local economy"
- Cala d'Or is UK’s top travel destination for 2024 as Mallorca remains number one
- Famous old club to become part of new Palma hotel
- Two more Michelin stars for Mallorca
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Only in Mallorca