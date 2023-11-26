The Palma police officer who was arrested after he was found to have been renting out storage rooms as living accommodation could be fined some two million euros.

The Balearic ministry of housing has opened proceedings against him for creating substandard housing in contravention of the law.

The ministry, it is understood, intends to impose sanctions for each individual violation - fines of between 30,000 and 90,000 euros. Seventy-three storage rooms had been turned into accommodation. At the lower end of the range of fines, these would amount to 2.19 million euros. It could of course be a lot higher.

He is also being investigated for harassing one of the 'tenants'. A woman had paid the rent but he demanded that it be paid again. She had proof of the original payment and so reported him for harassment.

The storage rooms were being rented out to immigrants whose status in Spain is 'irregular'.