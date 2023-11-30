The Guardia Civil has arrested two minors in Palma and Cáceres for spreading propaganda material for the Daesh terrorist organisation through video game communication platforms, where they encouraged followers to use these servers to recruit and indoctrinate other terrorists.

The operation, led by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Juvenile Court of the Audiencia Nacional, was initiated thanks to an investigation that has allowed determining that, apart from self-education, both minors were collaborating with Daesh’s strategy.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the minors who were arrested last Tuesday in Palma and in Cáceres are 15 and 16 years old, respectively.

According to the Directorate General of the Civil Guard, the Guardia Civil have been able to confirm that both minors went from consuming and disseminating terrorist material online, to becoming autonomous and decentralised actors by having created their own media entities with jihadist content, identifiable by a “logo” that emulated those used by Daesh.

Apart from the administration of profiles on social networks used by minors, as a novelty, the use of servers on platforms used for communications in the world of video games has been detected.

Among the materials disseminated by minors, the oath of allegiance taken by the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Brussels on 16 October, in which two Swedish citizens were killed, stands out.

Currently, both in Spain and in Europe, an increase in investigations into minors in the context of jihadist terrorism has been detected, with the new reality of radicalised “digital natives” constituting one of the emerging phenomena at a global level.

After being brought before a judge, both minors were placed in a closed detention regime. The operation was carried out by the Information Service of the Guardia Civil.