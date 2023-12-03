A court in Inca has heard the full statement from a former worker at Lluc Sanctuary who was arrested earlier this year and charged with theft.

He told the court that he stole because he had depression and did not have a good relationship with the management. His intention had been to return pieces from the museum that he hadn't sold as well as money that he had stolen.

The prior of Lluc, Marià Gastalver, also appeared in court to confirm the complaint that he had filed against the former employee, as did Mateu Abdon, an art history enthusiast who had taken a series of photos in the museum and had realised that some pieces were imitations.

On March 30, the 56-year-old former worker, who was head of maintenance, was arrested by the Guardia Civil. A search of his home in Pollensa uncovered 25,000 euros in banknotes that had been stolen from the sanctuary over a prolonged period and which were also from the sale of some items.

The art historian had been right about the imitations. The ex-employee had, for example, replaced three gold items from the 18th and 19th centuries with fake costume jewellery.