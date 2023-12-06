The Council of Mallorca will attend 26 tourism and travel fairs in 2024, five more than in 2023.

Particular attention will be paid to emerging markets for the island's tourism - the US, Asia and the Middle East - and to luxury segments of these markets.

The large European fairs - Madrid Fitur, ITB Berlin, London World Travel Market - are of course among the 26, as are fairs where a presence has been established for some years, such as San Sebastian Gastronomika.

Other promotion activities will include press trips in cooperation with the Spanish tourism agency Turespaña for the markets in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

There is a budget of 9.69 million euros, and a feature of the fairs will be the Balearic government's responsible tourism message and pledge.