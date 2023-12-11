Barcelona enjoyed a spectacular clear view of the sunrise over Mallorca this Monday morning.
There were a number of clear says last month due to the low level of humidity but this morning provided the first clear view of December and Alfons Puertas (Observatori Fabra) weather station was quick to photograph the impressive scene from some 200 kilometres away.
Spectacular images of sunrise over Mallorca from Barcelona
The photographs were taken from a distance of some 200 kilometres
Barcelona enjoyed a spectacular clear view of the sunrise over Mallorca this Monday morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.