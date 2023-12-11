Barcelona enjoyed a spectacular clear view of the sunrise over Mallorca this Monday morning.

There were a number of clear says last month due to the low level of humidity but this morning provided the first clear view of December and Alfons Puertas (Observatori Fabra) weather station was quick to photograph the impressive scene from some 200 kilometres away.

You can see the city of Barcelona at the bottom and in the background, on the horizon, the perfectly outlined profile of Mallorca framed in a background of a very intense reddish-brown colour.

Puertas made the most of the occasion to photograph the spectacular reddish sky over Barcelona this morning, while the first moments of the sunrise presented an extraordinarily intense colour over Mallorca that contrasted with a Catalan capital which was submerged in darkness and with most of the lights still on.