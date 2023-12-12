Sixteen police cars in Palma have yet to be put into service because of technical problems. They have been in the basement at police headquarters for two months.

The town hall administration, as now is, blames the previous regime for the problems. Specifications for new vehicles drawn up by the former councillor with responsibility for the police, Joana María Adrover, have come in for much criticism. The vehicles that have been delivered are unsuitable for police work. An officer stresses that a car for a private individual is not the same as a police car that is on the road 24 hours a day.

One of the deficiencies has to do with batteries. They are running down very quickly even when cars are stopped. This is because of supply for sirens. There should in fact be two batteries - one for regular vehicle operation and the other for the likes of sirens.

The new councillor, Miquel Busquets, says that vehicle specifications will be based on technical criteria and police suitability. As with the National Police and the Guardia Civil, the town hall will look for spacious, functional cars in which officers can carry out their work in a safe and comfortable way.

For the time being, the new fleet will remain where it is until technicians can fix failures with the electronics.