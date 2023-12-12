The Spanish Ministry for Health has said that one of its new priorities is to open up the anti-smoking plan which will include extending smoke-free spaces to terraces, beaches and cars in the presence of minors and pregnant women and that will apply to vapers as well.

“We must look at the law again because we cannot turn our backs on the only measure that can give the population more years of life and a better quality of life, which is to reduce smoking”, said the Health Minister, Mónica García, in a meeting with the media together with the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla.

She referred to the draft of the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2021-2025, which her department, then led by Salvador Illa, drew up in December 2021 and which, following contributions from scientific associations and the National Committee for the Prevention of Smoking (CNPT), was finalised a year and a half ago but has not yet seen the light of day.

“The first steps are to put it on the table, out in the open”, García said, guaranteeing that she would maintain her intention to extend the ban on tobacco consumption and its derivatives to more areas.

“But we will have to look at each of the cases and each of the assumptions”, because although “they are plans that are in the drawer and are pending release, obviously” the existing text is going to be reviewed and discussed “with all those affected and all those who have a say in this,” she said.

The aforementioned plan was conceived as the umbrella under which the Ministry of Health intended to tighten the law 28/2005 and its pioneering update in 2010, based on two issues: the extension of smoke-free spaces to places such as cars in the presence of minors and pregnant women, beaches or terraces, and to face the new challenges posed by new tobacco and related products.

And that will include vapers, which will have to be “precisely regulated” and adapted to tobacco regulations.

“What we foresee is to study what this plan will be, if it needs to be extended, if it needs to be modified, but we do have a firm commitment to these recommendations,” she said.

On the other hand, disposable vapes, the sale of which has been banned in countries such as France, add “an amplified environmental impact compared to the others”, explained Padilla, who added that “there is a kind of growing consensus in Europe as a whole that there can be more restrictive measures” than for the others.