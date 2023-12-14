Santa Lucia celebration at Palma Cathedral. Video by Joan Llado | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
14/12/2023 09:22
The Swedish community celebrated Santa Lucia in style at Palma Cathedral on Wednesday night. Thousands of people attended the event organised by the Swedish school in Palma. The annual candlelit Santa Lucia event on 13 December is perhaps one of the more exotic-looking Swedish customs, with girls and boys clad in white full-length gowns singing songs together.
